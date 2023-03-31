GRA extends support to SOS

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has presented food items worth over D50, 000 to the SOS Children village.

The presented items include; 15 bags of rice, 5 bags of sugar and 5 bottles of 20-liter oil.

The head of public corporate affairs at GRA, Ousman Bah, said the authority considers SOS Children’s village as an important institution that has bred hundreds of future leaders.

“We pride ourselves with investing in our children to help them grow to become better human beings and responsible citizens so that we can have more taxpayers in the future,” he said.

He said GRA cares for the general wellbeing of all Gambians especially the vulnerable children and families.

Madam Haddy Njie, the alternative care coordinator for SOS Children’s Village, commended the GRA and its Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe for the donation.“This means a lot to us as a village,” Njie said.