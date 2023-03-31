Senegal’s Sonko sentenced

A Senegalese judge yesterday handed opposition Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko two months suspended sentence and ordered him to pay a fine of CFA 200 million. Sonko was facing trial for “defamation, insults and forgery” against Mame Mbaye Niang., a state minister.

The prosecutors’ requested a sentence of two years in prison against Sonko but the court only retained “defamation” and delivered its verdict in the absence of the accused and his lawyers. This sentence does not threaten the political future of Mr Sonko. According to lawyer Ngagne Demba Touré, he remains eligible.