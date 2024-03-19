GTSC wants to replicate Ghana’s Metro Mass model in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Charles Takyi Boadu

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) has lauded the board and management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) of Ghana for the innovative ideas they have introduced to turn around the struggling state-owned transport company.

According to the GTSC, reforms being pursued by MMTL that are driven by technology are so groundbreaking that they have provided a complete solution to the dire needs of MMTL.

- Advertisement -

What impressed the Gambian state-owned transport company most was the recently introduced, ‘Tap n Go’ Card.

“I was here in 2015 and I am here again. What I learned in 2015 is completely different from what I have witnessed today. Every business has its ups and downs and I know Metro Mass had had its fair share of the downs. But from what I saw during our visit within the past five days, Metro Mass is rising and things seems to be stabilising. I am very impressed with the zeal and drive that the MD exhibited. I have every hope that they will succeed,” said the general manager of GSTC, Seedy Kanyi.

He added “Prior to our coming here, we thought that we were somewhere up there rising. However, when we came here, we can’t even talk of the technological innovation. What we have is only a ticket solution. What Metro Mass has is a complete solution and we are going to replicate same in our operations. The knowledge we have gained here is immense”.

- Advertisement -

The GTSC made this observation when a four-member delegation from the company made a five-day study tour to MMTL to apprise themselves with the operations and finance modules of the Ghanaian state-transport service company.

The delegation was led by the board chairman Saloum Malang and include Mr Kanyi, Head of Traffic Operations Amadou Drammeh, and Corporate Planning Manager Mustapha Colley.

Chairman Malang was equally impressed with the performance of MMTL and said: “Our coming here is very timely and is very important. It has given us more ideas to our operations. What we have seen here is in line with what we do in The Gambia. I thought what we have back home was the best. However, after coming here, I have learned that we have to continue to improve since Metro Mass Transit Limited is far ahead”.