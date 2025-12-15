GTU tells gov’t to prioritise teachers’ safety

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Teachers’ Union (GTU) has condemned the rising acts of student violence against teachers, calling for urgent government action to protect educators and restore safety in schools.

The GTU expresses its outrage and condemnation of the alarming rise in violence against teachers, citing the recent attack on a teacher at Yunus Senior Secondary School.

The incident is part of a growing pattern of student aggression, threatening the core values of discipline, professionalism, and mutual respect in the education system.

The GTU emphasises that teachers are nation-builders, and an attack on one teacher is an attack on the entire education sector and national values.

“The GTU stands in solidarity with the affected teacher and all educators working under unsafe conditions, praising their resilience and commitment to duty.

The GTU calls on the government to strengthen law enforcement, regulate private schools, and ensure perpetrators face consequences.

The union urges the implementation of robust safety protocols and responsive mechanisms to protect educators.

The GTU also calls on parents, communities, and school authorities to uphold a culture of respect, discipline, and accountability in schools.

The union reaffirms its solidarity with teachers, pledging to advocate and take necessary steps, including legal action, to ensure teacher safety and dignity.