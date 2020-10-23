Hail to beauty

- Advertisement -

With words worth of dignity, hail to her beauty

Consumed by pride and humility, hail to her beauty

With serene eyes and bright smile

Not flesh and bones of insignificance

A paragon of womanhood

A phantom of delight to those

Who may gaze upon her gleaming sight

To see her potential essence

In the purview of her presence

Hail to her beauty that brightens in tough times

Even as every aspect of her is embroiled with rough times

And as the trace of elements of sacrificial suffering

Gleams on her face

She’s decency of character

- Advertisement -

As laughter sits in her eyes

Temptations walk in her

She has a scene of inside within a woman of intuition

I say her to beauty, one that can make a crown on her sleeves

Manipulate people for awakening to their insensibility

She is the height for the world to see