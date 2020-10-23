27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 24, 2020
type here...
POEM

Hail to beauty

106
Rachel Ogoh
- Advertisement -

With words worth of dignity, hail to her beauty
Consumed by pride and humility, hail to her beauty
With serene eyes and bright smile
Not flesh and bones of insignificance
A paragon of womanhood
A phantom of delight to those
Who may gaze upon her gleaming sight
To see her potential essence
In the purview of her presence

Hail to her beauty that brightens in tough times
Even as every aspect of her is embroiled with rough times
And as the trace of elements of sacrificial suffering
Gleams on her face
She’s decency of character

- Advertisement -

As laughter sits in her eyes
Temptations walk in her
She has a scene of inside within a woman of intuition
I say her to beauty, one that can make a crown on her sleeves
Manipulate people for awakening to their insensibility
She is the height for the world to see

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIEC ACCUSED OF IGNORING GPPA ADVICE OVER VOTER MATERIAL CONTRACT
Next articleNfally Fadera,Head of Brand and Communication OIC Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

POEM

Peace is a process

By Salifu Jawo Peace is a daily, weekly and monthly process Gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers and quietly building new structures Peace cannot be kept...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

father

My father

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh Since I was born, nobody had ever identified himself to me as my father. Not even a picture of him had...
arts

The political dribbling of tribe

nfally f

Nfally Fadera,Head of Brand and Communication OIC Gambia

Rachel Ogoh

Hail to beauty

njie

IEC ACCUSED OF IGNORING GPPA ADVICE OVER VOTER MATERIAL CONTRACT

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions