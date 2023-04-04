Hajj Commission reveals 2023 package

By Tabora Bojang

The National Hajj Commission, the body coordinating annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has said this year’s cost will not exceed D460,000 per pilgrim.

Commission chairman Sheikh Ebrima Masaneh Jarju told The Standard that the new guidelines will now oblige Hajj travel agencies to fix their packages not more than the threshold of D460, 000 . He said these steps have been taken by the commission to help ease the cost of hajj for Gambian pilgrims.

The chairman said his commission is working in collaboration with its line Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs to ensure that the public is adequately informed about this year’s hajj and they will soon come out with all information.

He also revealed that the Gambia has now regained its full quota of 2000 slots, as opposed to the low figure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 13 Hajj operators including the national carrier GIA are expected to fly Gambians to the holy city, as opposed to 9 last year.