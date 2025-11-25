HAMMARBY ON THE VERGE OF SIGNING THIS GAMBIAN GEM

- Advertisement -

Suwaibou Kebbeh’s loan is nearing its end, and Hammarby are just a few details away from activating the purchase option. The transfer is expected to be made official after the Superettan playoff against Örebro.

Hammarby continues to bet on young African talents, and this time, the club is targeting one of Gambia’s most promising forwards. According to FotbollDirekt, everything is almost settled—only minor details remain to be finalised.

According to the Swedish media outlet, Hammarby expects to wrap up talks with his Gambian club very soon. The official announcement should come once the playoffs are over. Having arrived at the end of July on loan with a purchase option, Suwaibou Kebbeh quickly made an impression.

