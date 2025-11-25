Just 26 days to go and Afcon 2025 in Morocco is already smashing records!

- Advertisement -

With just a few weeks to go before the launch of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Kingdom of Morocco is gearing up to host the tournament, which will take place from December 21 to January 18.

After more than three decades, Afcon returns to Moroccan soil and promises an exceptional turnout, living up to the significance of this continental event.

Thanks to exemplary preparation and cutting-edge sports infrastructure, Morocco is achieving an unprecedented feat. According to renowned Mauritanian journalist Lassana Camara, revenue from sponsors and ticket sales has already reached nearly €300 million—a figure almost equal to the combined total of the last four editions, and that’s before a single ball has been kicked.

This unprecedented economic success for Afcon 2025 is the result of unparalleled organisational efforts, an intensive promotional campaign both nationally and internationally, as well as the massive enthusiasm of African communities across Europe and the public’s keen interest in matches featuring Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria.

The impact of the spectacular last edition, held in Côte d’Ivoire in 2023, has also raised expectations, putting Afcon 2025 at the top of the record books even before the tournament gets underway.