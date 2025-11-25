Bilbao wins APS Wallet sponsored Serekunda West knockout final 

- Advertisement -

By Saderr Cham

APS Wallet, on Sunday delivered a class act corporate social responsibility at Serekunda West, successfully sponsoring the zone’s second biggest programme, the Knock-Out Final.

Watched by thousands of spectators including officials from the company, the event was not just an ordinary event but a novelty in football financial administration.

With the involvement of APS Wallet, the organising committee overcame a perennial bottle neck, selling match tickets. Over 6o percent of the tickets were sold online using APS online ticket selling platform promoted and championed by brand ambassador ST, The Brikama Boyo, the Gambia’s super star musician.

The managing director of sister APS unit, the APS Islamic Micro- Finance Lamin Sanyang, was on hand assisted by APS Wallet Officer In Charge Kissima Tunkara and Sukai Charlotte Wilson, Public Relations and Marketing Officer of the APS Wallet .

The final, a borderline derby between Unicorns FC and Bilbao FC, was the biggest meeting any football fans could hope for.

As the drums beat, fans chanted and players stormed the pitch, spectators held their breath. The men charged forward picking on their markers and breaking through spaces to slip through each other’s defence with spectators applauding every move.

Suddenly, in the 55th minute, Adama Suso of Bilbao received a defense splitting pass from Fernando Pereira, to beat the keeper with a low shot that told the story of the day. Bilbao clinched onto the lone goal though prior to and after that tie breaker, the two sides missed golden chances that went begging. Bilbao’s Fernando Pereira’s dazzling contribution and display, instrumental in determining the fate of the trophy also earned him the man of the Match Award with a price, a pair of boot sponsored by Burr Fashion Plug.

APS Wallet’s list of individual awards

Best goalkeeper: Omar Touray of Unicorns FC, Young best player: Amadou Keita of Gintos FC, Leading goal scorer: Mam Sait Secka of Gintos, Man of the Match: Fernando Pierera and Best player: Abass Camara of Bilbao.

With each team backed by a huge community support the match went down in history as one of the memorable events in the zone’s history. The organisers extended gratitude to APS Wallet and the entire management of APS for supporting a worthy cause.