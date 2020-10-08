25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 9, 2020
Sports

HANS ACADEMY SECURES PARTNERSHIP TO REWARD BEST TALENTS

HANS ACADEMY
Popular Bundung-based HANS ACADEMY FC has secured a partnership deal with UK based OBSIDIAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT LTD, a sports agency, to provide incentives for the brightest members of the academy.

Under the partnership, Gabriel Asurock Tabetando, director of the UK sports agency, will annually provide scholarships of up to D200,000 for the best five talented players of Hans Academy FC to help them not only in their football but their academic work too.

The chairman of the HANS Academy Hassan Badjie and his team will conduct the selection process.

Also, according to a statement from the two agencies Mr Tabetando will work closely with Hans FC Chairman, Hassan Badjie in the development of sports and education programmes in the area, which will help the local economy now and in the future. ”OBSIDIAN SPORTS LTD believes that Gambian sports talent shall not go unnoticed under its new cooperation with Mr Hassan Badjie of HANS FC,” a statement from the group stated.

In recent years, Mr Gabriel has already spotted a few young talented boys in Ismaila Sanneh, Sallah Alagie, Lamin Conteh, Mamudou Darboh and is keeping eyes on Abdou Jarju, Saidou Jallow, Kebba, Seedy, among others, all from the HANS Academy.

Meanwhile an 18-year-old Ismaila Sanneh, from HANS Academy has just signed a two- year deal with Senegalese first division side ASC CNEPS EXCELLENCE. The midfielder is expected to join his new team later this month.

