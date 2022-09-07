Herdsman arraigned for allegedly assaulting alkalo with cutlass

By Amadou Jadama

A man accused of using a cutlass on Alkalo Alieu Manneh of Missiranding village has been arraigned in a court at Barra presided over by the Senior Magistrate Anna Mendy .

The accused, Samba Jallow a herdsman is alleged to have hit the alkalo three times on his hands with a cutlass.

According to police prosecuting officer 2337 Sgt Njie, the alleged incident happened on July 20th and resulted in actual bodily harm to the alkalo.

When the single count charge of assault causing actual bodily harm was read to the accused, he replied: “I accepted the charge and I am a herdsman and, on that day, I was with my cattle when the alkalo came from his farm and attacked me, and also insulted me in his local language Mandinka which I don’t’ speak. I told him that his actions were unprovoked since my cattle did not stray into his farm. But the alkalo would not listen and instead came to hit me on my middle finger. Then I took my cutlass and defended myself.”

At this juncture Magistrate Mendy entered plea of not guilty and admitted the accused to bail in the sum of Fifty- Thousand Dalasis (D50, 000.00 with one Gambian surety.