USAID gives D28M medical supplies to Gambia

By Oumie Mendy

The ministry of health on Tuesday received a consignment of medical supplies worth Twenty – Eight Million Dalasis donated under the USAID project, in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supplies handed over at the Central Medical Store Complex in Kotu, were procured by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and funded by the Government of the United States through the USAID.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the minister of health said the government of The Gambia has made the issue of quality health care services a priority and ensuring availability of medical facilities to all.

“Health is a priority to the government. No nation can develop in the absence of a healthy population and the we are ensuring an easy access to medical facilities especially to the poor and vulnerable people in the country,” Dr. Samateh said.

The US Ambassador, Sharon L Cromer noted that the United States made the donation to prevent and treat Covid-19 and to ensure the continued health and well-being of the Gambian people. “Covid-19 will not stop our pursuit of a better future, we will fight back and we will win, and this is an essential investment for the future of the Gambia.

The United States is committed to a partnership to preserve the good health of Gambians. These supplies will greatly assist the government in helping the affected and protecting others from Covid-19”, she said.

The Unicef country representative Gordon Jonathan Lewis said Unicef has been working side by side with the Ministry of Health, providing critical support in numerous areas of strategic importance to counter the profound impact of the pandemic on the Gambian population.

“With the generous support of the United States Government, today, we are handing over some of the most urgently needed materials to our frontline heroes. The procurement of these supplies is part of a wider project that started in September 2021 covering risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) to ensure communities adhere to preventive measures and increase uptake of Covid-19 vaccines; to strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) for health workers at healthcare facilities, and communities at targeted public places as well as provision of critical hygiene supplies required for COVID-19 prevention/response,” he said.