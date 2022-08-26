Historic national football elections tomorrow

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Members of the Gambia Football Federation will tomorrow elect a new executive committee led by Sadibou Kamaso or maintain the current one led by Lamin Kaba Bajo. The duo presented opposing agendas to the stakeholders who will tomorrow decide which one to trust with Gambian football for another four years.

While Mr Bajo wants the development gained in football (epitomised by the country’s first Afcon qualification) to be maintained and concretised, Mr Kamaso said the current leadership has lost public and stakeholders’ confidence and needs to be replaced. Kamaso, who broke away from the current leadership to launch his bid to head the Federation, has the backing of two former executive members, Retired General Lang Tombong Tamba and Alagie Faye, while Bajo is marching on with his influential first and second vice presidents Bakary Jammeh and Ebou Faye.

The election will be conducted by an electoral committee headed by Saikou B Jarjue, the president of the National Interdepartmental Sports Association, NISA. There is also an appeals committee led by Magistrate Ebrima Kijera.

The GFF electorate are divided into three categories; the Regional Football Associations, Allied Associations and Clubs. The total number of votes from these three categories combined is 77 and the person who secures the highest number of votes will be declared the winner of the position he or she is contesting, example, president, first vice president, second vice president, third vice president, fourth vice president (expected to be created at the congress) and other executive positions.

Breakdown

Each of the seven regional associations has 4 votes; each of the five Allied Associations has 3 votes, while each of the 34 first and second division clubs has only 1 vote. This makes a total of 77 votes, each to be cast by a different person selected by the body or entity he or she represents in a secret ballot. Every executive position will be filled by election.

The proceedings start at 10am tomorrow at the Paradise Suites Hotel.