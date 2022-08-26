26.6 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 26, 2022
Gambia News

Mayor surprised by D85K flood relief package by new political party

By Amadou Jadama

Mayor of Kanifing Municipality yesterday received a pleasant surprise in his calls for relief to flood victims in his municipality when an unknown or unregistered political party made a donation of D85,000.  

The party, called the Gambia Unity Party, GUP, is led by one Lamin Sanyang based in Germany. 

A representative of the party, Modou Sarr said the flood disasters that hit the country in July require all hands on deck to push for a national response strategy.

“It is against this backdrop that the Gambia Unity Party deems it necessary to play its quota in such national catastrophe. This donation is all about humanity, as Gambians, we must have to support each other. The late Mother Teresa has once said, the world would be a happy place if we believe that we belong to each other. And I want this quotation to be ringing in our ears in every minute and second,” he urged.

Mr Sarr commended all those who have contributed to this donation as well as the mayor for granting him the opportunity to make this presentation on behalf of its party leader and the councillor of Tallinding, Karamo Ceesay who facilitates all the process to meet the mayor.

In response, Mayor Talib Bensouda said he is surprised that a political group like GUP came forward with such a handsome donation. He thanked the GUP and called on other political parties to emulate them.

The mayor said some 14,000 families are affected by the floods in his municipality.

He profoundly thanked the leader of the Gambia Unity Party and all those who contributed for the  gesture and promised that the money will reach the victims.

