Honest Huawei driver returns hundreds of euros

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A driver of Huawei Technologies Gambia, Ebrima Bojang, on 12 February handed over hundreds of euros to the Wellingara police after failing to locate a stranger who left the money in his car.

Bojang from Bakau Sama Kunda, had gone to drop an official of the company at the airport when on his return a Spain-bound passenger who had booked a wrong flight asked him to give him lift to his Sinchu home.

- Advertisement -

”The relatively middle-aged man said he was bound to fly to Spain that night only for the air reps to detect during checking that his ticket was booked for 12 March and not 12 February as he requested. The man could not reach the driver who dropped him at the airport and needed a lift back home. I overcame an initial reluctance and drove him to a house in Sinchu,” Bojang said.

He revealed that the following day, he discovered a bag containing the hundreds of euros on the back seat exactly where the stranger was sat.

“Since I did not pick anybody until then, it certainly belongs to the stranger. I tried but failed to locate the exact compound I dropped him in Sinchu that night and so I handed over the money to the Wellingara police who took my details and promised to get back to me whenever the owner turns up,” the driver told The Standard.

- Advertisement -

Bojang said up until yesterday, when he checked with the police, the stranger had not come forward to claim the money. “All I know about him is that he said he has been residing in Spain for the last 30 years. I too told him about myself, my company and its location at Cape Point, details I thought he could have remembered as a clue to trace me when he discovered missing his money but he has not turned up at our office too,” Bojang concluded.

Editor’s note: Anyone with information about the owner of the cash should call 708-1234.