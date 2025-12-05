Hypocrisy and double standards by NPP, UDP and the IGP must be confronted

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

Since UDP’s Borry Touray made those incendiary and dangerous remarks in Jambur, what has been most shocking is not the remarks themselves but the sheer hypocrisy and double standards that have followed from both UDP and NPP supporters and from the Inspector General of Police.

Not long ago, the same UDP voices now defending Borry were the very ones who roasted NPP’s Demba Sabally for his reckless incitement to violence. They condemned Saihou Mballow’s tribalist comments. They denounced Ambassador Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay’s insults against the UDP. Yet today, these same individuals stand firmly behind Borry Touray even as his statements are divisive, inflammatory, and openly inciting violence.

- Advertisement -

On the other side, NPP supporters who now condemn Borry were the same people who had stood behind Demba Sabally, FJC, Saihou Mballow and others who consistently spew hateful, dangerous, and irresponsible rhetoric. They even condemned BAC Chair Yankuba Darboe for his statement about forcefully installing their candidate in 2026 while refusing to hold their own people accountable for similar calls.

To make matters worse, the IGP has exposed himself again. He never questioned or invited any NPP officials who made inflammatory or tribal remarks, yet he wasted no time summoning Borry Touray. This is the same IGP who quietly dropped the case of NPP surrogate Baboucarr Bahoum after he insulted the people of Kiang, only acting because of public outrage. Yet journalists and activists are arrested simply for criticizing the government.

When ministers like Ismaila Ceesay insult Gambians, Ebrima Sillah and the entire cabinet fall silent but suddenly today they pretend to be paragons of decency. This is the shameless hypocrisy and double standards of our political class and their supporters. This is what is killing this country.

- Advertisement -

Honourable people can disagree. They can criticise each other strongly. That is democracy. But decent societies agree on certain fundamentals: No hate speech. No incitement to violence. No insults that dehumanize citizens or weaponise identity. These are not partisan positions; they are ethical norms. They are constitutional expectations. They are civic duties.

Yet the NPP, UDP and the IGP have all demonstrated that they are unwilling to uphold these norms unless it is convenient for their political interests. They condemn only when the “other side” speaks but defend the same rhetoric when it comes from their own camp. That is not leadership. That is dishonesty. That is cowardice.

What are they telling Gambians? They are telling us that NPP believes it is always right even when it violates the law. And UDP is showing us that it would behave exactly the same way when in power. So, what moral justification exists to keep Barrow in power or to install Darboe in 2026 if both parties uphold the same rotten political culture? Are they not reinforcing the narrative that they are simply 6 and 9?

Demba Sabally’s “Fula government” comment was wrong. Yankuba Darboe’s “forcefully install Darboe in 2026” remark was wrong. Borry Touray’s reference to Barrow’s mother and his encouragement of violence were wrong. Why is it so difficult for these parties to say so?

Why is it impossible for them to rise above fanatical loyalty and uphold the basic ethics they claim to defend? UDP and NPP must be confronted. They must be told, loudly and clearly, that they are not above the Constitution. They are not special citizens. They are not entitled to violate the law or endanger peace.

If they claim to be better citizens than the rest of us, then let them demonstrate it by respecting the Constitution, embracing democratic norms, and abandoning hate speech and incitement. Practice what you preach, because leadership without ethics is tyranny whether it wears yellow, grey, or green. There are so many social, economic and political issues to discuss without resorting to hate, anger, dangerous, and fearful speech.

Therefore, I call on all citizens to stand up and never succumb to the bullying, intimidation, and dishonesty of NPP, UDP or the IGP. When political parties and state institutions weaponise fear, hypocrisy, and selective justice, they are not protecting the country, rather they are weakening it. We, the citizens, owe it to ourselves and to future generations to stand firm, speak truth, and refuse to be silenced.

NPP, UDP and the IGP must stop this reckless behaviour immediately. Their actions are irresponsible because they endanger national peace; unpatriotic, because they put party before country; and cowardly, because they hide behind tribalism, insults, and selective law enforcement instead of embracing accountability. The Gambia deserves better leaders who uphold the law, respect citizens, and value peace over politics. We must demand nothing less.