IEC announces 2026-2027 election dates

By Omar Bah

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has officially announced the schedule for the 2026-2027 election cycle.

The announcement outlines important dates including the start of the voter registration period, the deadline for party and candidate nominations, the official campaign window, and the elections.

Disclosing the dates to stakeholders yesterday, IEC Chairman Joseph Colley said the commission will conduct presidential election on 5th December, 2026; National Assembly Elections on 10th April, 2027; election of councillors on 22nd May 2027; and election of mayors and chairpersons on 26th June 2027.

Supplementary voter registration will be conducted from 1st April to 14th May 2026 to complement the existing Voter Register of 2021.

Colley said the setting of dates is also informed by key considerations such as logistics, transparency and integrity of the process.

Returning Electoral Officers

The IEC has named its regional election returning officers: Banjul – Abdullah K Jeng, Kanifing – Cherno M Jallow, Yaram Bamba – Lamin Cham, Brikama – Lamin J Jadama, Sibanor – Baboucarr Ndong, Mansakonko – Ahmadou Taal, Kerewan – Haddy Sidat Jobe, Wassu – Anthony Robert Secka, Janjangbureh – Sulayman Joof, Basse – Essa Baldeh, and Election House – Chairman Joseph Colley.