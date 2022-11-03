IGP APPEARS IN COURT OVER NON-EXECUTION OF ORDER

By Binta A Bah

The Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang, has physically appeared before a high court judge to show cause why he should not be held for contempt of court order.

High court Judge Bakre had made an order in June for the IGP to provide the requisite police escort to execute a judgement that was ruled in favour of one Bernd George Diedrich, a German businessman against the late alkalo of Bijilo in Kombo North, West Coast Region.

The order followed a mandamus filed by Bernd’s lawyer, Sheriff Kumba Jobe, for the judge to compel the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to provide escort.

When the matter came up yesterday, Bernd’s lawyer wanted the IGP to enter the dock and justify why he refused to obey the court order for not providing security escort to execute the judgment in favour of his client but his request was denied by the judge.

This was after director of litigation Binga D said they have filed an affidavit in opposition, stating why the IGP did not provide the security for the execution of the judgment in favor of Bernd.

The affidavit stated that there is no evidence to show that the IGP was written to and failed to execute the order of the court. It also stated that the unenforced order of the court is not the fault of IGP who he said is not averse to any negotiation for compensation urging the court to refuse Bernd’s application.

According to the affidavit, the police have made several attempts to evict the occupants in 2017 and the resistance that the police were met with was so excessive that they were left with no option than to stay action.

“An attempt was further made in 2020 to enforce the judgement of this court and that attempt almost resulted to bloodshed,” the affidavit stated. Adding that the government is willing to continue negotiations once Bernd is ready to come back to the negotiation table.

Meanwhile, the state lawyer has pleaded to be given time until end of January 2023 to try to resolve the problem and get Bernd compensated. This was agreed by Bernd’s lawyer and the case has been adjourned to 30th January for report of resettlement.

It could be recalled that Mr Diedrich in 2012 won a civil suit against Yankuba Jatta regarding a land situated in Bijilo, which he acquired in 1991. The presiding judge of the case at the time, Justice Amadi had ordered for the eviction of Jatta from the said property.