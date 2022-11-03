NCAC director of films, performing arts suspended

By Tabora Bojang

The Director of Films, Literature, Performing and Fine Arts at the National Center for Arts and Culture, Sheikh Omar Jallow, has been suspended pending investigations about an undisclosed issue about his conduct.

Impeccable sources told The Standard an investigative team has been set up comprising the NCAC, the Ministry of Tourism, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted to shed light on the matter, NCAC’s director Hassoum Ceesay, said: “Yes, Sheikh Omar Jallow is under suspension and the matter for which he is suspended is being investigated by NCAC board.”