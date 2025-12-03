Immigration collects over D580M in 2025

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has recorded a ground-breaking revenue collection of D584,14,478.30 from January to October 2025, representing the performance of the first three quarters of the year. This marks a 112% increase as compared to the first three quarters of 2024, with a total collection of D275,83,860.0. Notably, the revenue collected in the first three quarters has already surpassed the annual total collection of 2024, amounting to D420,19,024.00. This impressive performance represents an increase of 39%, with the cumulative figure for 2025 still pending.

The revenue was generated through the Gambia Biometric Identification System, Immigration Fees, and the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS). These results underscore the crucial role GID continues to play in strengthening the Government’s consolidated revenue base, which reflects the impact of enhanced financial management systems, robust revenue-collection strategies, accelerated documentation processes, enforcement of aliens registration, improved operational planning, enhanced capacity of cashiers, and strengthened border control and frontlines.

During the period under review, GID has expanded the accessibility of national documents to Gambians, both at home and abroad. These initiatives reaffirm the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of Gambians. The initiative further demonstrates The Gambia’s leadership in accelerating the rollout of the Ecowas National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), thereby easing identification and regional integration.

Despite this significant achievement, the GID continues to grapple with resource constraints, mobility challenges, and legislative gaps that affect the effective implementation of immigration management and border governance. Amidst these challenges, efforts to curb irregular migration remain critical. This practice is alarming and demands collective and urgent action.

In recognition of this growing menace, the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) calls on local authorities, landlords, and communities to remain vigilant and support the Department in the enforcement of aliens registration and in safeguarding the territorial sovereignty of The Gambia. Combating irregular migration and upholding standards in immigration law remain a shared responsibility and a patriotic duty for every genuine Gambian national and resident.

The GID, under the leadership of Director General Ebrima Mboob, recognises its vital role in national security and the value of the services it provides. We reaffirm our commitment to closing revenue leakages, embracing technology, curbing irregular migration, promoting access to legal identity, and continuing to build and enhance the capacity of immigration staff to sustain a robust, efficient, and service-driven institution.