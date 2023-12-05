India to export 50,000 tons of rice to Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Indian National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) has been given the greenlight to export nearly 50,000 tons of rice to The Gambia.

The Indian government also cleared the NCEL to export 900,000 tons of broken rice and about 35,000 tons of wheat and wheat products to various countries.

- Advertisement -

According to an Indian government statement, NCEL has been allowed to export 15,226 tons of maida/semolina, 14,184 tons of wheat grain, 5,326 tons of wheat flour and 48,804 tonnes of broken rice to Bhutan this year.

In case of broken rice, the cooperative has been permitted to export 500,000 tons of the grain to Senegal and 50,000 tons to Gambia in six months, the notification said.

NCEL has been allowed to export about 200,000 tons of broken rice to Indonesia and 1000 tons to Mali.

- Advertisement -

India otherwise has banned wheat and broken exports since last year as a measure to check domestic inflation. However, some exports are allowed on a government-to-government basis.