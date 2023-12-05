US Ambassador, UDP leader discuss Gambia’s political situation, others

- Advertisement -

The Ambassador of the United States of America, Ms Sharon L Cromer, accompanied by the Chief Political and Economic Officer at the Embassy, Ms Rebecca Taylor, Thursday visited UDP leader Ousainu Darboe at his office on Kairaba Avenue. Mr Darboe was assisted by Lamin Manneh, Deputy Secretary for External Affairs and the Diaspora.

During their one-hour-long meeting, Ambassador Cromer and Mr Darboe reviewed the economic, financial, political and social situations of The Gambia.

The very cordial meeting allowed the two parties to extensively exchange points of view and information on all the above-mentioned areas.

Ambassador Cromer highlighted the key areas of US assistance to the country and announced the upcoming additional assistance in several other sectors of the country’s economy.

The two parties agreed on the need to strengthen The Gambia’s democratic institutions and culture, the rule of law, respect for human rights, freedom of speech and expression. Likewise, they agreed on the urgency to tackle corruption head on and to table the draft constitution for adoption by the National Assembly and subsequent referendum.

Finally, Ambassador Cromer and Mr Darboe agreed to meet frequently to exchange ideas on relevant issues of common concern. Before concluding their meeting, the two personalities assured each other of their availability to also meet as and when necessary.