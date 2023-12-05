KMC announces 629 market spaces for demolition-affected traders

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

As the road clearing exercise continues, the Kanifing Municipal Council has announced availability of 629 spaces in various markets.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the council wrote: “Since the demolition exercise started, council has been working to make available spaces within our markets for vendor use. Management is pleased to inform the general public that there are now available spaces in some markets.”

According to the council, Serekunda market has 120 kiosks, Latrikunda Yiringaya market – 51 with tables, Old Jeshwang Market – 240 tables and an open space for kiosks, Marche Ngellew – 2 shops and a space for 8 tables, Abuko Market – 36 tables, Bundung Jola Kunda market – 60 tables and a space for 20 kiosks, Kotu Market – 12 new canteens, Bakau Newtown market – 50 tables and 30 kiosks.

“Finally, the council would like to inform the general public that under the leadership of the Lord Mayor, management has taken advance steps to earmark the construction of seven new markets within the municipality to create more space for all those wishing to engage in business,” it added.

The council expressed its deepest sympathy with the small business operators affected by the exercise. The council said interested persons can contact the Markets Manager Modou A Njie.