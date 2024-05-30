India trains dozens of Gambian civil servants on good governance

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

At least 30 mid-level civil servants from The Gambia have commenced a two-week mid-career training programme at Indian National Centre for Good Governance, Mussoorie.

The program is being organised from 27 May to 7 June 2024 and is being attended by senior officers from Gambia working in capacities as Deputy Permanent Secretary, Deputy Director General, Deputy General, Deputy Youth Advisor to the President, Director, Executive Director, Principal, National Coordinator, Acting Director, among others. All the officers represent ministries such as Ministries of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Office of the President, Ministries of Transport, Finance, Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Public Service, Justice, and Higher Education, Accountant’s General Department, Department of Livestock Service among others.

- Advertisement -

The NCGG, an autonomous institution under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances within the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, is dedicated to action research, studies, and capacity building at both national and international levels. NCGG focuses on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation with other countries.