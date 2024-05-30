Liu Ming—A mission of anesthesia in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Liu Ming, a seasoned anesthesiologist from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, brings years of clinical experience and a deep expertise in anesthesia to his role. Having worked in top hospitals domestically and received training abroad, Liu is driven by a profound commitment to human health and welfare. He joined the medical team with the goal of using his skills to make a positive impact on the health and lives of those in need.

During his tenure in The Gambia, Liu faced numerous challenges. As an anesthesiologist, his role was not only to provide safe and effective anesthesia but also to ensure the smooth conduct of surgeries. He navigated major obstacles such as shortages of equipment and drugs and the lack of professional training among local medical staff. Nevertheless, Liu successfully administered anesthesia for various complex cases, including surgeries for sickle cell anemia, neonatal procedures, severe multiple fractures, and neurological surgeries.

In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Liu was actively involved in medical education and training to enhance the skills of local healthcare workers. He distinguished himself during medical outreach in SOS Children’s Village and Bansang Hospital, where he delivered high-quality anesthesia services, helping numerous patients to safely undergo surgery. These efforts not only raised the standard of local medical services but also brought him deep personal satisfaction and pride.

- Advertisement -

Liu’s interactions and cultural exchanges with the local community were among the most rewarding aspects of his journey. He experienced firsthand the warmth, friendliness, and generosity of the Gambian people. Despite coming from different cultural backgrounds, these interactions fostered deep friendships and a mutual understanding.

This humanitarian mission in Africa enriched Liu’s professional skills and broadened his worldview, profoundly impacting his personal and professional life. He learned to be more open-minded and empathetic, gaining a deeper appreciation of global health issues.

Looking ahead, Liu plans to continue his work in global medical assistance, using his expertise to aid those in need. He is eager to contribute to the advancement of global health and looks forward to collaborating with colleagues from diverse cultural backgrounds. His experience in Africa is a treasured part of his career, inspiring him to keep striving forward in his pursuit of health and hope for all.