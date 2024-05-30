Gov’t disburses D8m to empower vulnerable families

- Advertisement -

Consistent with President Barrow’s all-inclusive policy to cater for Gambians, his government disburses some Eight Million Gambian Dalasis to most vulnerable groups across the country. This is from the total sum of 30 million Dalasis allocated for vulnerable Gambians.

Targeting some 2,000 beneficiaries including older persons aged 70 and above, persons with disabilities, orphans aged 10 and below, and female heads of households, the first payments were successfully made between January and April, 2024.

Through the Family Strengthening Program (FSP), this groundbreaking initiative is designed to provide essential social assistance to the most vulnerable segments of society. Beneficiaries will receive a monthly cash transfer of D1,000) in 2024 with a possible increase in 2025.

Implemented by the Directorate of Social Welfare under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, the technical and supervisory coordination is under the aegis of the Office of the Vice President. The FSP aims to enhance both the immediate and long-term welfare of our citizens by increasing access to essential goods and services and fostering investments in human and productive capital.

To effectively target beneficiaries, the government utilizes The Gambia Social Registry, a comprehensive database that captures the demographic and socioeconomic information of households across the country.

Significantly, this is the first time that the government has mainstreamed cash assistance for targeted vulnerable individuals into the national budget. Using a choice model, it allows beneficiaries to select the most convenient method of receiving their support including digital payments. As The Gambia Government embarks on this meaningful reform agenda of mainstreaming social assistance, it recognises the invaluable partnership of the European Union for all its development programmes.