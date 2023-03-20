Info minister says media freer under Barrow

By Amadou Jadama

Information minister Lamin Queen Jammeh has said the media in The Gambia has experienced a windfall under the government of President Adama Barrow and underlined its pivotal role as the fourth estate.

Speaking at the launching of the Media Development Indicators Report at Bakadaji Hotel on Thursday, Minister Jammeh stated: “The Barrow administration has committed itself to the democratisation of state and public life in The Gambia since 2017. Evidence of this assertion is the enactment of the Access to Information Act, which abundantly manifests the requisite political will. There is no turning back on building the democratic credential of the government and it shall continue to be the preoccupation of the government through my ministry, development partners and stakeholders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Media Development Indicators Report is an important tool for assessment of the state of the media in the country.

GPU secretary general, Modou Joof, commented that his union has followed with keen interest the development of the media sector in terms of improved press freedom, a proliferation of media houses, and improved professional development.

Lamin Jarju, senior programe officer at Unesco Natcom expressed similar remarks.