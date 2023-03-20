Qatar, Gambia meet over employment, manpower issues

The joint technical committee between Qatar and The Gambia held a meeting over the weekend on employment and manpower issues and regulating the employment of Gambian workers in Qatar based on the labour agreement signed between the two countries.

The two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in the field of work between the two countries, review developments in the work environment in Qatar, and promote and develop procedures for bringing Gambian workers into Qatar, especially technical and specialised workers.

The Peninsular