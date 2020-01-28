Inter-bank Tourney Is Here Again Access Bank vs CBG in Governor Jatta trophy

The popular Inter- Bank football tournament, staged in memory of the later Governor Famara Jatta is back again. This year’s edition starts Friday at the SereKunda West Park.

In the opening encounter the organisers the Central Bank will take on defending champions Access Bank.The month long tournament will continue with more fixtures mainly during weekends. A total of 12 banks, all of them commercial banks will be joined by the Central Bank to make a pack of 13 teams.

The tournament is popular among the staff of the various banks who compete for the coveted trophy named after the much loved CBG late Governor Famara Jatta.