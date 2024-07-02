International graduates reflect on China’s growth

- Advertisement -

On June 22, the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development at Peking University celebrated its 2024 commencement. Students from 19 countries received their doctoral and master’s degrees, marking a significant milestone in their academic and professional journeys.

Mfuoko, Stevius Charles, an MPA graduate from Tanzania, completed his dream of studying in China and having firsthand experiences of the country’s development.

Doctoral graduate Fatou Jobe from Gambia highlighted the program’s unique blend of classroom education and practical field experiences. She noted that China’s development, often termed a “miracle”, resulted from meticulous planning and hard work.



Erfa Iqbal, from Pakistan, representing the doctoral graduates, underscored the importance of partnerships and the support China offers to developing countries, empowering them to take charge of their destinies and economic growth.

The ceremony celebrated the graduates’ academic achievements and their readiness to apply their knowledge and skills to contribute to their home countries’ development and foster global cooperation.