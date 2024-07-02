GCCPC Welcomes Its New Executive Secretary

- Advertisement -

The Commission is delighted to announce that, after consultations, His Excellency President Adama Barrow has appointed Mr Basiru Njie as the new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC). He succeeds Mr Amadou Ceesay, who has recently retired.

Mr Njie possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in competition and consumer protection, having served the Commission for thirteen years. Prior to his appointment, he held the position of Director of Consumer Protection and Investigations, where he led with unwavering dedication and achieved numerous milestones in line with his duties.

His ascent from an investigation officer to the apex of the Commission’s leadership is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and commitment to the effective administration and enforcement of competition and consumer protection laws in The Gambia.

Mr Njie is esteemed as an expert in competition and consumer protection in the region, having served in major roles in the development and promotion of competition and consumer protection within Ecowas and Africa.

“As a Commission, it is our solemn duty to uphold the principles of competition and consumer protection with unwavering resolve. We recognise that the effectiveness of our enforcement efforts directly impacts the everyday lives of Gambians.

“When we root our anticompetitive behavior and enforce consumer rights, we create an environment where economic opportunities flourish, and social justice thrives. Let us continue to work together, government, private sector, civil society and development partners to build a future in the Gambia where fairness, integrity, and opportunity define our markets and uplift the lives of the most vulnerable Gambians,” Mr Njie said after his appointment as the new CEO of the Commission.

The Commission also extends its profound appreciation to the retiring Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary, Mr Amadou Ceesay, for his years of dedicated service and leadership.

During his tenure, the Commission achieved significant milestones and made invaluable contributions in the enhancement of competition and consumer welfare. His dedication has made a lasting impact on the Commission, and we wish him all the best in his future pursuits.

Join us in congratulating Mr Njie on his merited appointment and expressing our gratitude to Mr Ceesay for his notable service to the Commission.