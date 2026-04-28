MoHERST, ITC deliver D2.09M in equipment to USET Kanilai skills centre

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, in partnership with the International Trade Centre, on Friday delivered electrical equipment worth D2,095,500 to the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology, Kanilai Campus.

The handover, backed by the International Trade Centre under the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, directly targets national priorities: skills development, youth empowerment, and inclusive education. It is designed to decentralise TVET and force quality, practical training into rural areas.

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Prof Pierre Gomez said the equipment will immediately support programmes in electrical and solar installation, plumbing, and hairdressing. He added that the intervention must improve practical training and produce graduates ready for employment and self-employment.

“This investment will increase enrolment, raise training standards, and drive job creation, especially in renewable energy, while closing the gap between education and industry in rural communities,” Prof Gomez said.

Vice Chancellor Nazmat T Surajudeen-Bakinde called the donation timely and critical. “This is an investment in our students and the future of technical education,” she said, assuring that the university will maintain and deploy the equipment effectively to strengthen practical training and meet long-term educational goals.

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She commended MoHERST for its sustained push to advance skills development.

ITC Country Representative Yusupha Keita said the support is part of a wider strategy to tie skills development to peacebuilding in Foni. “The project has created over 5,000 jobs in three years and backed youth and women through training, trade fairs, and community initiatives,” he said.

The latest package includes start-up toolkits for youth, equipment for the training centre, solar-powered boreholes and garden fencing for women’s groups, and market support for entrepreneurs. Local institutions, including the Foni Association of Rural Development, have also benefited.

Student representative Marcel Demba welcomed the support, saying the tools will directly improve hands-on training in electrical, solar, and refrigeration programmes. “These resources will strengthen our skills and prepare us for the world MARKET,” he said, urging fellow students to use the equipment responsibly.

Officials said the project proves the link between economic inclusion and lasting peace, with government ministries and partners driving The Gambia’s development agenda forward.