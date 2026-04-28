Farmers, buyers connect at Farato event, reducing middlemen

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Farmers from all over the country gathered at Farato Farm on Saturday for the inaugural Farmers’ Market Day, an initiative that is already proving to be a game-changer for both producers and consumers by creating direct, rewarding connections between those who grow food and those who buy it.

The event highlighted the real, practical benefits of such a market platform. For farmers, it provided a rare opportunity to sell directly to customers without middlemen, allowing them to earn better prices and move their produce quickly. Buyers, on the other hand, enjoyed access to fresh, locally grown food at fair and lower prices, while they also engaged directly with the people behind their food.

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The lively atmosphere, filled with diverse produce and active exchanges, demonstrated how strengthening local markets can improve livelihoods, reduce post-harvest losses, and build trust within the food system.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Farmers Pharmacy, Fatou Touray emphasised the importance of sustaining and expanding such initiatives. “This market day is not just an event; it is a solution. It creates income opportunities for farmers while giving consumers access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. We are proud of the impact it is already making and hope to see it replicated across the country,” she said.

Public Relations Officer Nafarama Badjie reiterated the significance of market access in agriculture. “When farmers have a ready market, their entire approach to farming improves. They produce with purpose, reduce waste, and increase their earnings. Today clearly shows that when you connect farmers directly to buyers, everyone benefits,” he noted, urging continued public support for such initiatives.

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Representing the Alkalo of Farato, Saikou BM. Njai underscored the broader community impact. “This is how we build true food sovereignty—by supporting our own farmers and creating spaces where they can thrive. When communities come together like this, we strengthen our economy and reduce dependence on imports,” he said.

Several farmers expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the market day, noting that sales exceeded their expectations. Odile Gomez, who brought vegetables, herbs, and locally produced products, described the experience as both encouraging and profitable. “I am very happy with today’s sales. I sold more than I expected, and I connected with many new customers. I really hope this happens more often,” she said.

Tairu Colley, who brought seedlings, shared similar sentiments, highlighting the financial benefits. “This kind of market gives us real value for our hard work. I made more sales than usual, and it motivates me to produce even more. We need this regularly,” he remarked.

Fatou Jallow, a vegetable gardener, also expressed her excitement, noting the direct engagement with customers as a major advantage. “Today has been very successful for me. I sold a lot more than I planned, and I spoke directly with buyers. I truly wish this market day can happen frequently because it really helps us farmers,” she said.

The success of the inaugural Farmers’ Market Day clearly demonstrates its potential as a powerful tool for boosting farmer incomes, improving access to fresh food, and strengthening the agricultural value chain. Both farmers and buyers left the event with a shared hope—that such market days will become a regular feature across the country.