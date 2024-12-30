IOM gives $50,000 worth of ICT equipment to support decentralisation of job centres

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) donated over US$50,000 worth of furniture and ICT equipment to support the government establish and enhance job centers in Lower River, North Bank and West Coast regions.

According to officials, the initiative aims to tackle rural-urban migration by making employment opportunities accessible to Gambians in their regions through the job centers.

Receiving the items, Ismaila Danso, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade said: “By establishing these job centres in the regions, we aim to bring job opportunities closer to the people, reducing the need for young people to leave their communities in search of work.”

The job centres are designed to provide a range of employment services such as job matching, career counselling, and information on local economic opportunities.

IOM’s chief of mission, Paradang Clement Gogwim, expressed his optimism about the project’s impact “This is a crucial step towards the operationalisation of the Job Centres in Brikama, Soma, and Farafenni. This significant gesture has been made possible through the generous support of the Italian government, facilitated by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation,” he said.

He added that these centres will serve as a bridge to remove structural employment barriers and foster an inclusive society where opportunities are accessible to all.

Commissioner of Labour Nyallow Barrow also said these job centres will serve as local employment offices and will provide free public labour exchange and job assistance to individuals seeking employment as well as employers seeking workers.

Barrow assured the donors that the equipment will be put into good use.