Gov’t donates ambulance to UTG Faraba Campus

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, on the 23rd December 2024, handed over a fully equipped ambulance to the University of The Gambia (UTG) Faraba Banta Campus in a ceremony held at the UTG Faraba Banta Campus. This milestone highlights the government’s dedication to enhancing health services and ensuring the welfare of students, staff, and surrounding communities.

UTG vice chancellor, Prof. Herbert Robinson, expressed deep gratitude to the government for facilitating this kind gesture. He lauded the student union for managing the campus sickbay under resource-constrained situations and emphasised the importance of health services for a growing student population.

The minister of higher education, research, scientist and technology, professor. Pierre Gomez, described the donation as historic, recalling the long-standing challenges faced by the university’s medical community due to the lack of emergency transport. He highlighted health minister Dr Samateh’s commitment to advancing medical education, citing the launch of postgraduate nursing programmes.

Minister Gomez went on to share updates on upcoming campus developments, such as the inauguration of phase two, which featured modern laboratory facilities and a state-of-the-art School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences.

Health Minister, Dr Ahmadou Samateh, commended the student union for their pivotal role in the project and urged students to remain patriotic and law-abiding while striving for excellence. He extends similar gratitude to Prof. Gomez for his unrelenting passion for the development of the UTG.

UTG students’ union president, Nianinka Manjang applauded the collaboration between the Ministry of Health, MoHERST, and the student union, emphasising the vital role of partnership in achieving such milestones.