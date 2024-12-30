Macky Sall steps down from his APR party

- Advertisement -

Former president of Senegal, Macky Sall, living in voluntary exile in Morocco, has decided to step down from his political duties within his APR party.

According to the authoritative Dakar Confidential magazine, Mr Sall has asked to be relieved of daily tasks and will instead become the honorary president of the former ruling party.

DakarActu news portal reported that Mr Sall has decided to devote himself to his activities at the international level. The APR party is expected to endorse this change at its next elective congress early next year.

- Advertisement -

Last week, a small committee was discreetly convened at the request of Mr Sall to work on a plan with the establishment of a permanent secretariat to lead the party’s activities.

The party is also eyeing to appoint someone to coordinate the party’s activities in Sall’s absence. This decision was actually announced since the extraordinary congress of the party in December 2023 but was not implemented. Observers say this will not be easy given the ambitions of the party.

While resident in Morocco Mr Sall contested and won a parliamentary seat in the November snap election. However, he never took his seat in the assembly and relinquished his position. Officials close to President Diomaye Faye have openly called for his prosecution for alleged grand theft and killing of demonstrators in the last years of his rule.