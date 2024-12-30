MoJ engages CSOs on implementation of TRRC recommendations

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Ministry of Justice Post-TRRC Unit partners with the CSO Platform of The Gambia in hosting a capacity-building session to strengthen participants’ understanding on TRRC recommendations, the government’s white paper, and strategic communications.

The workshop held at Tango offices emphasised the importance of transitional justice processes as stakeholders prepare for the establishment of a Reparations Commission and Special Tribunal to support victims of human rights violations under the Jammeh regime.

Saffiatou Nyang, legal officer Post-TRRC Unit (PTU), stated that the government is expediting efforts for the operationalisation of the Reparations Commission which is a critical component in the quest to provide adequate reparations to victims. In this regard, she added that a robust communication strategy has been developed to ensure that victims are aware of their rights and available resources.

She disclosed that a medical board is being established to provide urgent medical support to victims, with standard operating procedures being created to ensure comprehensive care, including psychological support, to address immediate health needs.

Participants in the meeting stressed the need for continuous media engagement to guarantee effective information flow among the government, CSOs, and communities.

Harona Drammeh, a consultant on effective communication strategies for transitional justice, highlighted the importance of simplifying messaging to make it accessible to diverse audiences, particularly in multilingual communities.

He emphasised that transparency, consistency, and sensitivity are essential for building trust, promoting inclusivity, and fostering community participation in transitional justice efforts.