Islam Ahmadiyyat: Faith Inspiring Stories

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘Islam Ahmadiyyat & Winning the Hearts of the People’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that the blessings of God showered upon the Community of the Promised Messiah(as) are mentioned in the report of Jalsa Salana. His Holiness(aba) said that he had mentioned that there were too many incidents to mention. Many people write incidents about how people’s hearts are changed, faith is strengthened, and the opponents are defeated. His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention some more of these incidents today, as they prove to be means of increasing people’s faith.

Examples of Pious Souls Being Drawn Towards the True Islam

His Holiness(aba) said that upon hearing the Community’s programme on the radio in Congo-Kinshasa, a local Imam contacted the Community and eventually pledged allegiance. After doing so, he started preaching the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat, as a result of which others joined the Community as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that in Guinea-Bissau, an Imam said that he had always heard that Ahmadis do not accept the Holy Prophet(sa), the Qur’an or Hadith. However, he said that he watched the Jalsa proceedings on MTA, and saw that His Holiness(aba) spoke in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet(sa), the Qur’an and Hadith. Upon this, he realised that everything spread about the Community was lies and the reality was completely different. Ultimately, the Imam accepted Ahmadiyyat, and now actively works in preaching. His Holiness(aba) said that the opponents in Pakistan should not oppose us simply for the sake of opposition. Rather, they should first actually study the teachings of Ahmadiyyat and then come to the table. This is exactly what the Promised Messiah(as) has stated on various occasions, addressing the opponents.

His Holiness(aba) said that in a town of Burundi, there is a great deal of opposition against the Community. The Imam of the local Sunni mosque was trying whatever he could to have the Community’s mosque closed down. The local Ahmadi missionary invited that Imam for a discourse. Their discussion led them to the topic of the death of Jesus(as), Since that Imam did not have an answer, he started fighting the local missionary. However, a Christian who was present supported the Community’s standpoint, saying that our concept of Islam made much more sense. In lieu of this, the Sunni Imam and others from their mosque started quarrelling amongst themselves, due to which the government had to step in and even closed down their mosque for three months. His Holiness(aba) said that clerics in Pakistan are also making efforts to shut down the mosques of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and if they are not able to shut them down, then they advocate for the minarets of our mosques to be brought down. However, nowhere in Pakistani law does it state that Ahmadis cannot have minarets. His Holiness(aba) said that despite their efforts to cause us harm, these people themselves will perish.

His Holiness(aba) said that in Pakistan, our Community is not allowed to publish the Holy Qur’an, even if it is without an accompanying translation. In fact, some cases have been levelled against Ahmadis solely for listening to recordings of the Holy Qur’an. However, throughout the world, we publish and spread the Holy Qur’an and also translate it into different languages, as a result of which more and more people are drawn to Islam.

His Holiness(aba) said that in Tanzania, a local Imam went to an area to distribute flyers and he would also sell books. One day, he received a call from a village 30 kilometres away and said that though he could find a copy of the Qur’an nearby, he wished only to obtain a copy of the Community’s translation of the Holy Qur’an, because that is the only one which actually makes sense.

His Holiness(aba) said that the true teachings of Islam and true belief in God become established in pure-natured Muslims as a result of the Community’s teachings and the writings of the Promised Messiah(as). Once at a book fair, a computer engineer was looking through the books of the Promised Messiah(as). He then went to the Missionary who was present and said that he was a Muslim because of this Community. He said that he had started moving away from faith and had become an atheist. His father had some books of the Promised Messiah(as) at home, which he started reading, and it was as a result of reading these books that his faith and belief in God were restored.

True Islamic Teachings Changing the Minds of Non-Muslims

His Holiness(aba) said that in the Western world, in places like Sweden and Denmark, the Holy Qur’an is disrespected and even burned. Yet, in these very same places when the beautiful teachings of Islam are presented, the opponents’ behaviour and concept of Islam change. Today, it is the Ahmadiyyat Muslim Community which truly strives to enlighten people about the true status and teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness(aba) said that a German woman was visiting an exhibition which had been set up about the Community, part of which showed how Islam is not an extremist religion. That lady said that the Community had presented Islam in a manner that is easy to understand and that there was no reason for Islam and the Qur’an to be opposed.

His Holiness(aba) said that in the Czech Republic, a youth visited a stall set up by the Community and said that he had come to the conclusion that God does exist, however, he was unsure about which religion could help him reach God. Ultimately, he came to the conclusion that it is the Ahmadiyyat Muslim Community which could help him reach God and increase his spirituality. The clerics should tell us, who is it that is truly working for the Qur’an to reach people and penetrate their hearts.

His Holiness(aba) said that there are also incidents about how God opens the paths for propagation, despite there being hindrances at times. During the Jalsa Salana in Mali, a person from a village attended and said that there is a group of Muslims who do not adhere to the pillars of Islam and offer prayers. That person also belonged to that group, however, his heart was not content. One day, he came across the Community’s radio station and heard a programme in which the manner of offering prayer was being taught. He subsequently continued listening to that radio station and learned a great deal. He was told by the people in his village that Ahmadis had been expelled from the pale of Islam. However, when he saw the manner in which Ahmadis pray, his heart was content in knowing that this was the true Islam and thus entered the fold of Ahmadiyyat.

His Holiness(aba) that Ahmadis in Pakistan are banned from reading or even listening to the Holy Qur’an, yet it is by conveying this very Book that the Community is spreading the message of Islam throughout the world. In Micronesia, a person contacted the missionary to obtain a copy of the Holy Qur’an. Later he expressed that he had been reading the Bible his entire life, but it never sat right with him, and he never was able to completely understand it. However, upon reading the Holy

Qur’an, it was as if every word was entering straight into his heart. He was astonished at how he had remained deprived of the Qur’anic teachings for his entire life. He told his mother and relatives at home that he was going to accept Islam Ahmadiyyat. His family chastised him and said that he was doing something wrong. However, he remained resolute and said that nothing would deter him from the truth, and so he continued to the mosque and accepted Islam Ahmadiyyat.

His Holiness(aba) said that on an island in the Philippines, there were 139 people who accepted Ahmadiyyat, including a school principal and four Imams of a mosque. One of the Imams said that now his mosque belonged to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. This Imam also makes financial sacrifices and once he said that one day, after having made some financial sacrifices, God somehow granted him money the next day which was double the amount which he had sacrificed.

Allah Guides the People to the Truth

His Holiness(aba) said that in Spain, there was a man who had converted to Islam. Once in a dream, he saw the Promised Messiah(as) inviting him to peace. Later, his wife was showing him something on the internet when he saw a picture of the Promised Messiah(as) and realised that this was the same person from his dream. Then he saw another dream in which the Promised Messiah(as) told him that he was the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi. However, he did not accept Ahmadiyyat right away and continued studying about the Community. Then, he saw a third dream in which he could see displeasure in the expression of the Promised Messiah(as). Upon this, he pledged allegiance and entered the fold of Ahmadiyyat.

His Holiness(aba) said that in Burkina Faso, a group of Wahhabis went to the home of a local missionary and urged him to denounce Ahmadiyyat, otherwise they would kill him. He boldly replied that they could kill him, however, he would never abandon Islam Ahmadiyyat. The clerics left and the local Ahmadis urged him to leave his home and go to Dori. That night he remained in prayer seeking guidance, and saw a dream in which a person named Ismail telling him to go to Dori. Hence, the next morning, he left for Dori. As soon as he reached Dori, he came to learn that armed terrorists had shown up at his home. Hence in this way, God saved him.

(These are just a few examples of the various incidents shared by His Holiness(aba))

His Holiness(aba) said that throughout the world, God’s help for the Promised Messiah(as) and his Community is evident. These incidents are the greatest proof of the truthfulness of the Ahmadiyyat Muslim

Community, and these incidents are strengthening people’s faith. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may the world’s eyes be opened and may they be able to accept the truth.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention some deceased members of the Community whose funeral prayers he would be leading.

Before doing so, His Holiness(aba) said that in light of the Covid virus, which is starting to spread again, people should exercise caution.

The following are the deceased members:

Amatul Hadi

Amatul Hadi, wife of Pir Ziauddin. She was the daughter Dr Mir Muhammad Ismail. Her son is the Vice Amir of Islamabad, another son works as an administrator at the Fazle Umar Hospital, and she has two daughters. Amatul Hadi was regular in offering prayers, offering alms, and being active in the Community. She always enjoined to take care of the poor. She would always make two large donations to Humanity First every year. She never spoke ill of others. She loved Khilafat a great deal and would regularly watch MTA. She taught her children to read the Community’s literature. She would reward her grandchildren upon learning a new chapter of the Holy Qur’an. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy, elevate her station, and enable her children to carry on the legacy of her virtues.

Saqib Kamran

Saqib Kamran, who was a life-devotee and had been serving as Naib Wakil Sami wa Basri. Doctors believe that his demise was due to food poisoning. Another tragedy is that about 35 minutes prior, his son also passed away, having eaten the same food. He is survived by a daughter and two sons. The entire family fell ill, however, Allah saved the others. He served in various departments and capacities. He served the Community for 18 years. Though born before the start of the Waqfe Nau scheme, his mother requested the Fourth Caliph(rh) for him to be included in the scheme, and the Fourth Caliph(rh) accepted this request. He was very kind, caring and looked after everyone. He strove to raise and train his children in the best manner. He offered prayers in congregation regularly and enjoined his children to do the same. He was very humble, took care of the needy and raised his children in an excellent manner. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, elevate his station, grant his family patience and enable his children to carry on the legacy of his virtue.

Professor Doctor Muhammad Ishaaq Dawuda

Professor Doctor Muhammad Ishaaq Dawuda of Benin, who recently passed away. He was a student when he accepted Ahmadiyyat. Thereafter, he preached the message to his parents, as a result of which they accepted Ahmadiyyat. He obtained his PhD from Senegal in Zoology. He served as President of the National Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in Benin. His wife also accepted Ahmadiyyat as a result of his preaching after they were married. He faced opposition as well, however, he always remained honest and strong in his faith, even when people tried to remove him from his post of Vice Dean. He would always help the needy and give them whatever he had in his pocket at the time. He had a great deal of trust in God, and had a

great deal of love for the Holy Prophet(sa), the Promised Messiah(as), and Khilafat. He was always smiling, and no matter the difficulty, he would pray and write to the Caliph. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may his children follow in their father’s footsteps, and may Allah the Almighty grant forgiveness and mercy to the deceased and elevate his station.