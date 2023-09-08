LIVE COMMENTARY ON GAMBIA–CONGO MATCH PACKAGED BY NJOBOT

Njabot, under the Unique Group, is sponsoring nationwide radio commentary of Gambia’s final Africa Cup Nations qualifier on Sunday, against Congo. The commentary which starts at 7 PM will be anchored by veteran broadcaster and football commentator Malik Jones.

The commentary will be aired live on GRTS and fed live to Taxi FM, West Coast Radio, Qradio, Star FM, Teranga FM, and Capital FM and Paradise FM.

A statement from Unique Group said the commentary is an exciting opportunity for football fans in the Gambia to come together and support their national team.

“The sponsorship of the match highlights our commitment to promoting sports and fostering national pride. With the experienced commentary of Malik Jones and the extensive coverage on multiple radio stations, fans can stay engaged and be a part of the action,” the statement said.

“This is an event proudly sponsored by Njabot, which defines price, value, and quality for the Gambian family,” it concluded.