Islam: The perfect religion, Quran: the perfect book

Excellences of the Holy Qur’an – A Universal & All-Encompassing Teaching After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that Allah the Almighty completed the Shariah or law given to the Holy Prophet (sa) and declared: ‘This day have I perfected your religion for you and completed My favour upon you and have chosen for you Islam as religion.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 5:4) Attaining God’s Pleasure Through the Perfected Religion His Holiness (aba) said that this is a great favour of God upon Muslims, that their faith has been perfected, and it is only Islam who makes this claim. The final faith sent by God is Islam, and if one desires to attain the pleasure of God, then they can do so only by adhering to the teachings of Islam. The Holy Qur’an is now the principle and sole source of true spiritual progress; in fact it is so complete and perfect that it is also the sole source of true material progress as well. This can all be the case if one truly acts upon and implements the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. There is no necessity of humans, whether material, spiritual, moral or otherwise which has not been covered by the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. Thus, this verse clearly announces that the very survival of humankind is now dependent upon this teaching that is the Holy Qur’an. What Need is there for the Promised Messiah (as) if the Holy Prophet (sa) Was the Perfect Prophet? His Holiness (aba) stated that the Promised Messiah (as) stated that the Holy Prophet (sa) was the complete and perfect Prophet, and thus the complete and perfect teaching was revealed to him. There are some who allege that if this is the case, then what was the purpose or need for the advent of the Promised Messiah (as)? The Promised Messiah (as) himself responded to this by saying that had Muslims truly been following the teachings of Islam, then there would have been no need for his advent. However, a glance at the state of the world makes it clear that manifestation of a reformer was absolutely necessary. In fact, this state of affairs was prophesied by the Holy Prophet (sa) who said that when such a state in the world and its people came to pass is when a reformer would be sent to the world. His Holiness (aba) said that the teaching was completed upon revelation to the Holy Prophet (sa). However, because the world was not as developed at that time and means of communication were very limited, it was to be in the time of the latter day Messiah that the completion of the propagation of the message would come to fruition. Hence, we must analyse ourselves and consider the degree to which we are striving in this regard. To understand the importance of this, we must continue pondering over the Holy Qur’an and reach a higher level of its understanding through the teachings and explanations of the Promised Messiah (as). His Holiness (aba) said that over the previous sermons, he has been presenting the various excellences and superiorities of the Holy Qur’an as explained by the Promised Messiah (as) in his writings. His Holiness (aba) said that he would continue this series in his sermon today. His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that the Holy Qur’an did justice to completing the faith, and so no other book can take its place, for it mentioned all that was necessary. However, the door for converse with God does remain open, which can be attained through inner purification by following the Holy Qur’an and true obedience to the Holy Prophet (sa). There is no other way besides this. The Promised Messiah (as) said that the rank bestowed upon him was also only because of this reason. Excelling Past the Level of Merely Abandoning Evil Deeds His Holiness (aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah (as) who said that one should not be content with simply abandoning evil deeds, rather the Holy Qur’an seeks to take one to the highest level of morality and virtue. The goal should be to please God through one’s actions. His Holiness (aba) said that we should analyse ourselves and consider whether this is our purpose behind reciting the Holy Qur’an; is our recitation resulting in an increased recognition and connection with God? In fact, we have pledged to adhere to the Holy Qur’an in our pledge of allegiance. If we strive to attain this level, especially during the month of Ramadan, then our world and society can become havens of peace and the discord which arises in homes would dissipate. Worldly Teachings Cannot Compare With the Holy Qur’an His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that the Holy Qur’an outlines all the dos and don’ts that are necessary for humankind, The Holy Qur’an had preemptively outlined all the evils which can arise so that people may be aware and avoid falling into them without even realising it. His Holiness (aba) said that today, we see that in the education system, young children are being taught such things which are beyond their scope concerning human relations and things that they should only know after the age of maturity. Parents and even education systems are now taking notice that some teachers are going too far and this is detrimental to the children. Hence, this is the difference between a divine teaching and worldly teachings. The Holy Qur’an presents teachings for all, and also prescribes the time when those teachings apply. His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that the Holy Qur’an cannot be compared to any worldly teachings or book. Good writers strive to pen an article that is free from all forms of falsity, embellishment, or opportunities of ridicule, while being considered full of wisdom and eloquence. Conversely, a lower level of authors who have a degraded form of writing cannot be compared to good writers. Similarly, a good, proficient, well-educated and learned doctor cannot be compared with someone who does not even have the slightest knowledge, or at most, limited knowledge of medicine. A scholar can be distinguished by the manner in which they speak, for it becomes apparent that they are full of wisdom, eloquence and enlightened thinking. The difference between such a person and one whose knowledge is limited and bereft of wisdom is easy and clear to distinguish simply from the manner in which they speak. This shows that the divinely revealed Word of God, cannot be compared to any worldly book or writing, for the knowledge of God is unmatched and cannot be likened to the knowledge of anyone else. It is thus that God Almighty Himself states: ‘But if they answer thee not, then know that they only follow their own evil inclinations. And who is more erring than he who follows his evil inclinations without any guidance from Allah? Verily Allah guides not the unjust people.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 28:51) Raising One’s Level of Intellect and Actions to Excellence His Holiness (aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah (as) who said that it is a distinction of the Holy Qur’an that not only does it raise a person’s intellect and knowledge to a level of excellence, but it does the same for a person’s actions. Furthermore, being true followers of the Holy Qur’an and acting according to its teachings will result in the seeing of signs and the fulfilment of prayers. It is yet another excellence of the Holy Qur’an and its teachings, that those who follow and adhere to them attain unmatched blessings. No Verity is Left Out of the Holy Qur’an His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who states that another aspect of the eloquence and proficiency of the Holy Qur’an is that it has encompassed all truths and verities pertaining to the faith in a succinct manner. It has erased the false notions of other faiths, it has responded to every allegation, it has provided the cure for every ailment, it has presented every verity, there is nothing that has superfluously been mentioned, there is not a single letter that is unnecessary. This has all been done in the most eloquent and succinct manner. Furthermore, the Holy Qur’an is such that it could be understood by both the bedouins and the intellectuals. The Holy Qur’an presents verities and truths that cannot be found anywhere else. His Holiness (aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah (as) who said that the Holy Qur’an stands alone in the fact that it mentions an ocean of knowledge in a matter of a few lines or pages, and yet it has not left any truth or verity pertaining to the faith. There is no other scripture which presents that which is in the Holy Qur’an. The Promised Messiah (as) challenged the world saying that he would prove that the excellences found in the Holy Qur’an are not found anywhere else. There is no one else who challenged the world in this manner. His Holiness (aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah (as) who said that the Holy Qur’an was revealed at a time when it was direly needed as every type of societal degradation that could possibly manifest had come to fruition. That is why the Holy Qur’an was so encompassing in its teachings, so that it could address all of these matters. These evils had not fully manifested in previous times, which is why previous scriptures were not complete or perfect in their teachings. When society had reached the pinnacle of its degradation, the Holy Qur’an was revealed, presenting a solution to every problem. That is why there is no need now for any new law or teaching, because every required matter has already been covered in the Holy Qur’an. His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that in order to achieve salvation, a person must accept God as One and without any partner, and the fact that the Holy Qur’an is the complete and perfect teaching and that no book or scripture is required after it. His Holiness (aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah (as) who said that although people can still receive revelation, their revelation can never come close to resembling the revelation of the Holy Qur’an. Even if in their revelation, people are shown words similar to the Holy Qur’an, the degree of their revelation cannot be to the same degree of the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an is such that streams of knowledge flow beneath it; there is no one who can state anything similar to this. Its knowledge is like a debt, but not one that must be repaid, rather the Qur’an enjoins one to seek more. The Promised Messiah (as) Followed the Qur’an and the Holy Prophet (sa) to the Highest Degree His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that had he strayed from the Qur’an even in the slightest, added anything, or veered astray from the Holy Prophet (sa), then people’s contentions with him and their false allegations that he changed the Qur’an and teachings of the Holy Prophet (sa) could be considered However, the Promised Messiah (as) did not change anything of the Holy Qur’an in the slightest, nor did he ever depart from following the teachings and example of the Holy Prophet (sa). In fact, he followed the Holy Qur’an and the Holy Prophet (sa) to the highest degree, resulting in God showing him numerous signs. Therefore, one who rejects and denies the Promised Messiah (as) will ultimately and undoubtedly be questioned by God. His Holiness (aba) said that it is our firm belief that through the Promised Messiah (as) we have been able to truly understand the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an Establishes Absolute Justice His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said with regards to the commandment of justice in the Holy Qur’an that it is very difficult to be just to those who commit the most heinous crimes, yet this is the commandment of God, and this is the key to establishing peace in the world. If people in the world today were to adhere to this, then the world could be saved from destruction. If today’s world and its leaders do not establish justice, then the world will head towards certain destruction. His Holiness (aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah (as) who said that before the Holy Qur’an, women had absolutely no rights. Men would marry as women as they liked without any restriction. However, it was the Holy Qur’an which came and established restrictions and ensured to establish the due rights and respect of women. His Holiness (aba) said that the Promised Messiah (as) challenged the world saying that if there was anyone who could point out even the slightest discrepancy in the Holy Qur’an, or could present a superiority in their own book which is not found in the Qur’an and is better than it, then he would be prepared to even accept the punishment of death. His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that if one has complete faith and then ponders over the Holy Qur’an, then instead of being inclined towards the world, their focus would always remain on God Almighty. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah enable us all to do so. Appeal for Prayers in the Month of Ramadan His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah enable us to truly act upon the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, to understand it and live our lives according to it. May we continue to seek its blessings even after Ramadan. May Allah stop all the evildoers and procure the means for them to be brought to justice. His Holiness (aba) urged prayers for the entire world to be saved from disorder; these days Palestine is especially engulfed in disorder. May Allah save the Muslims of Palestine from the cruelties they are facing. May the leaders of the Muslims world see reason and rather than seeking their own benefit, seek the benefit of all Muslims. May Allah the Almighty open the doors of His blessings and mercy more than ever before during this month of Ramadan.