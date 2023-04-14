MAY DAY SPORTS TO GO AHEAD WITH 14 EVENTS

The May Day Sports Organising Committee has announced that this year’s event will go ahead as usual on 1 May, but at the McCarthy Square in Banjul.



The committee made the announcement at a recent press conference where they also revealed that 14 events will be competed for.

Some of the exciting new introductions, according to the committee, is Sports for Health, which aims to promote healthy living and physical fitness., as well as a two-day volleyball competition that would be held days before May Day.

The committee also disclosed Zenith Bank as partner for the event where interested institutions and companies are encouraged to pay their registration fees of (D20,000) each .



The committee said it is confident that this year’s event will be a great success, providing an excellent opportunity for individuals and companies to showcase their skills and promote healthy living. ”With Zenith Bank’s support and a host of exciting new events, May Day 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most significant events of the year,” the organisers said. Interested companies or institutions wishing to register can call Ebou L Secka at the National Sports Council on 7679256.