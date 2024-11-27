Issues of the economy

- Advertisement -

It is undisputable that many, if not most, Gambians are going through a very rough patch financially. The cost of living is high – and increasing – while the earning power of the people remains playing catch up. Majority of the citizens are living from hand to mouth, so to speak.

The question on the lips of many people is this: what, if anything, is the government doing to alleviate the suffering of the citizens of the country? Are there any measures in place to ensure that the neediest are supported through these difficult times?

Granted, the 2025 budget has promised a 30% pay raise for civil servants but can it catch up with the runaway price hike. Besides, there is talk of an increment in the tax rates for the coming year. Putting all these pieces of information together, one is bound to see a bleak future for the low income earners in the country.

This year’s groundnut trade season has also been announced. The same price that obtained last year is to be maintained, according to reports. Studying all these angles portrays a tough year for the farmers and most of the civil servants in the country. This is worth thinking about.

With this in mind, and considering the lavish manner in which most government departments seem to spend money, it is difficult to imagine the situation of the ordinary man, or woman, whose survival becomes more difficult every day of the month. Many individuals are finding it harder to put food on the tables and there seems to be little or no hope of that changing anytime soon.

True, the government may be making efforts but many observers believe that the priorities need to shift more favorably to the ordinary folk, the ones bearing the brunt of the economic woes. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs needs to come up with ways to make life easier for the ordinary citizen.

This is urgent!