Jack to fight for the WBC Bridger weight title in Saudi Arabia

Most boxing fans were looking forward to Badou Jack taking over Canelo Alvarez. However, recent developments suggested that the bout will no longer be happening. Instead, Jack will be going up the weight class to fight Polish fighter, Lukasz Rozanski. The fight is already creating noise given that the two fighters are not going ahead with much-awaited older bouts.

WBC Bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski (15-0) will be entering the ring against Cruiserweight king Badou Jack (28-3-3) sometime in the late fall this year. The two will battle it out in Saudi Arabia. Badou Jack was a part of the conversations leading to who would be Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent. However, ‘The Ripper’ excused himself from the fight as he would have to drop down to 180 pounds and grapple with a rehydration clause. The clause limits a fighter as to how much he can put on once weighed in. He spoke about the same in a tweet: “I won’t be fighting Canelo next. They said the weight difference is too much, they wanted to drain the old man and fight me 20 lbs under the cruiser weight limit for the title. Plus a rehydration clause. Canelo let’s give the fans what they want to see and fight David Benavidez.”

