SECOND DIVISION TITLE TO BE DECIDED TODAY

TMT, BST Galaxy go for the crown

The final matches in the Second Division League will be played today with the championship crown up for grabs. Two teams are in contention, BST Galaxy which leads with 61 points and TMT which has 60 points in second place, following the return of 7 points from the 10 deducted by the GFF.

Galaxy takes on 7th place Kanifing East while TMT meets 9th place Harts FC in the final matches tonight. Galaxy only has to win to seal the title while TMT must win and hope that Galaxy slips.

Today’s deciders would also mean that both Galaxy and TMT have qualified for the first division as first and second place finishers. One other slot will be available through a play-off between three second division teams and relegation threatened Gamtel FC from first division. The three second division teams in that play-off are Bombada, Elite United and Jam City.