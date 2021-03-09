22 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
News

Jammeh victims tell TRRC to recommend APRC’s banning

454
aprc
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Chairperson of the Gambia Centre of Victims of Human Rights Violation has renewed his criticism of the APRC.“I appeal to the TRRC to include the banning of the APRC in their recommendations. The party always reminds us of the heinous crimes perpetuated against Gambians. The fact that they also refused to apologize or show any remorse for the crimes committed under their tenure in office we felt they should be banned,” Sheriff Kijera said.

- Advertisement -

He said the former ruling party has demonstrated that APRC is “a party run by criminals who do not want to show any remorse for their heinous crimes”.

Kijera said if the APRC were really serious, the party would have already disassociated itself from Jammeh.

Mr Kijera has also issued a strong warning that lack of new constitution will complicate victims’ quest for justice.

“The 1997 constitution poses a bigger problem for the implementation of the TRRC recommendations which does not have command responsibility. But with a progressive new constitution, victims are assured of justice,” he told The Standard.

This, he added, is why “we are trying to find a consensus on how to bring the draft constitution to the assembly with the service of IDEA to see how to deal with the contentious issues and make an understanding that this is a Gambian issue and not a party political interest or individual.”

On the contentious retroactive clause, Kijera said he personally believes it is “unfair to have the retroactive clause in the constitution. It is the height of injustice”.

“I believe the political parties should take out the retroactive clause for us to have a new constitution to avoid going to election with the 1997 constitution,” he added.

He said it would be risky to conduct the December polls under the 1997 constitution which doesn’t provide for a two term limit.

“We are urging all political parties to put Gambia first. Let them put their political differences aside and allow the new constitution to pass. It will be unfair to the victims if we had to go to election without a new constitution,” Kijera contended.   

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEcomig says Bajagarr shooting has nothing do with its forces…GAF denies official knowledge
Next articleRow over new allowances for doctors, PhD holders
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

D3000.00 IMPOSED ON COVID TEST FOR TRAVELLERS

As the country prepares for the national launch of the Covid-19 vaccines tomorrow, the Ministry of Health has announced that with effect from 11th...
Read more
News

Row over new allowances for doctors, PhD holders

By Tabora Bojang The Association of Public and Environmental Health Officers in collaboration with the National Pharmacy Staff Association have petitioned the Secretary General and...
Read more
News

Ecomig says Bajagarr shooting has nothing do with its forces…GAF denies official knowledge

By Omar Bah The Ecomig spokesman, Commander Andy La-Anyane, has told The Standard that the reported shooting in Foni Bajagarr has nothing to do with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

ali

ALI SOWE IN TOM SAINTFIET PROVISIONAL LIST OF 50 SCORPIONS

GOALKEEPERS 1.   Modou Jobe 2.   Sheikh Sibi Virtus Verona (Italy) 3.   Baboucarr Gaye RW Koblenz Germany 4.   Salifu Seneghore Finland 5.   Lamin Sarr Torns IF Sweden DEFENDERS 6.   Pa Modou Jagne 7.  ...
Standard place hold 1

The adventures of Alkatan: Furious dancing

unt 3

Maternal mortality: ...

Dr Samateh

D3000.00 IMPOSED ON COVID TEST FOR TRAVELLERS

Touray Nuha

Row over new allowances for doctors, PhD holders

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions