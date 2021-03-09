22 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
News

Ecomig says Bajagarr shooting has nothing do with its forces…GAF denies official knowledge

1308
army
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Ecomig spokesman, Commander Andy La-Anyane, has told The Standard that the reported shooting in Foni Bajagarr has nothing to do with the West African troops stationed in the country.

- Advertisement -

Brief panic gripped the people of Bajagarr on Saturday when a Senegalese soldier reportedly fired four rounds in the air as their convoy in went past the village.

The Senegalese soldiers were reportedly travelling to Kanilai when the incident happened. The soldiers have since apologised to the villagers.

When contacted for comments on the issue, the Ecomig spokesperson Andy said: “I have confirmed the issue with our commander and I can inform you that the shooting has nothing to do with Ecomig. I will advise you to crosscheck with the police at Bajagarr. They can be of help.”

The Army spokesperson Major Lamin Sanyang said  GAF has not been officially notified about the shooting but he was quick to say that “such things do happen”.

“We don’t know the circumstances surrounding the said incident but if it is the way they are saying it is, those things do happen. We call it negligent discharge in military terms. There is a safety catch, if you fail to close it properly it could trigger at any time. Sometimes it could even kill you or cause injury to your colleagues,” he said. 

When contacted for comments, the police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie promised to check. However, he did not get back to us until press time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Political parties have no power to decide future of rejected constitution’
Next articleJammeh victims tell TRRC to recommend APRC’s banning
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

D3000.00 IMPOSED ON COVID TEST FOR TRAVELLERS

As the country prepares for the national launch of the Covid-19 vaccines tomorrow, the Ministry of Health has announced that with effect from 11th...
Read more
News

Row over new allowances for doctors, PhD holders

By Tabora Bojang The Association of Public and Environmental Health Officers in collaboration with the National Pharmacy Staff Association have petitioned the Secretary General and...
Read more
News

Jammeh victims tell TRRC to recommend APRC’s banning

By Mafugi Ceesay Chairperson of the Gambia Centre of Victims of Human Rights Violation has renewed his criticism of the APRC.“I appeal to the TRRC...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

ali

ALI SOWE IN TOM SAINTFIET PROVISIONAL LIST OF 50 SCORPIONS

GOALKEEPERS 1.   Modou Jobe 2.   Sheikh Sibi Virtus Verona (Italy) 3.   Baboucarr Gaye RW Koblenz Germany 4.   Salifu Seneghore Finland 5.   Lamin Sarr Torns IF Sweden DEFENDERS 6.   Pa Modou Jagne 7.  ...
Standard place hold 1

The adventures of Alkatan: Furious dancing

unt 3

Maternal mortality: ...

Dr Samateh

D3000.00 IMPOSED ON COVID TEST FOR TRAVELLERS

Touray Nuha

Row over new allowances for doctors, PhD holders

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions