Jammeh: Will he, won’t he?

Hordes of APRC militants opposed to the party’s alliance with NPP are expected to converge at former president Jammeh’s home village of Kanilai today, Friday, in expectation of a rare public address from him.

Jammeh who is in exile in Equatorial Guinea, is expected to announce whether he sanctions his party’s alliance with the party of the man who ousted him from power almost five years ago.

Jerreh Sanyang, one of the organisers of the meeting said he has been in touch with Jammeh and that the APRC executive under the leadership of Fabakary Tombong Jatta, have betrayed the trust reposed in them by the party leader, Jammeh, and the masses of the party’s supporters.

They accused Jatta and his deputy Ousman ‘Rambo’ Jatta and others of “selling the party” to President Barrow and the NPP.

Sanyang and his followers said Jammeh will “clear the air” today and make his position known to his supporters and the general membership of the APRC.

However, APRC deputy party leader Ousman Jatta said the former president will not address the meeting today and that Sanyang is a nonentity who is merely seeking position.

He defended the alliance with the NPP as being in the best interest of Jammeh and the party.

A local political analyst told The Standard last night that it is unlikely that Jammeh will address the meeting today as the conditions of his exile restrict him from making public comments on vexed matters of national politics.

But Sanyang and his cohorts insist that Jammeh will speak tomorrow in a voice loud, clear and unambiguous.