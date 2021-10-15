Uncle convicted for raping niece

By Bruce Asemota

One Sam Corr (not real name), a student of Gambia College, and a native of Kunkunjang Mariama village was yesterday convicted on two counts of rape and indecent assault by the Banjul high court.

Corr and another man Char Corr (not real name), both uncles of the victim (name withheld) were jointly charged with two counts of rape and indecent assault. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the trial, the state called four witnesses and tendered three documents as exhibits. In her evidence the victim recounted that on a particular day in 2009, while aged 5 or 6, she was passing by wearing an armless dress, when Sam Corr took her into his room and closed the door. “He started to undress my clothes and I could not fight back because he was more powerful than me. He sexually harassed me and raped me,” she narrated.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh noted that the totality of the evidence of the victim was not controverted or challenged by the defence. He said the victim said his rapist threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident.

He said the prosecution proved the charge of rape and indecent assault against Sam Corr but did not prove same against Cha Corr and he was accordingly acquitted and discharged.

Pa Harry Jammeh, defence counsel, in the plea of mitigation on behalf of his client, begged the court to defer sentencing to a later date as the convict’s family was going to exploit ways of having the state to assist in the matter.

Justice Jaiteh adjourned the matter to for report and sentencing.