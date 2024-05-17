Jatta in love

- Advertisement -

By Ansu Jatta

I never believed that there exists a type of affection that could control one’s psychology, external behaviour and even social interactions, until I fell a victim. For me, falling in love to an extent it completely affects your behaviour, could only be experienced by two people in an intimate relationship or mothers with their babies, due to the excessive love, care and concerns they have for them. This type of feeling I had believed was a natural fascination towards someone or something which is instinct into the heart of people by the Supreme deity, Muslims call Allah.

Growing up as a teenager is perhaps one of the most cajoling and perplexing moments in everyone’s life, especially metamorphosing from infancy to the adolescence. A strange feeling, backed by a behavioral change, accompanied with an unpopular thought becomes the headlines affecting us daily. But there is this one we always become spellbind to, and sometimes feel cannot do without. This is a type of feeling that is capable of leaving someone an entire night inquisitive, decrepit and incapacitated. These emotions undoubtedly, keep every human being busy, be it the thief or thug .

Just like in my case, I began to perceive things different when I was growing into an adult. There was this lady I met on a national spelling bee competition during my final year at the junior secondary School. Inevitably, nature took its course. As time grew older, we became fond of each other like Romeo and Juliet. I would spend my days and nights chit-chatting through text messages, since I couldn’t afford enough credit to call. The weekends were opportunities for me, because it was no school and Africell was there to offer free calls from 6:00am to 10:00am, ‘talk until you drop’. Barely a day passes without us talking. She in no time became my everything. My mornings, nights and evenings were all spent thinking about her. There became a time, even in my dreams, she remained the focus of my thoughts. I was under this spell until she finally bade me a farewell, leaving me for a friend whose father was a prominent figure in my community, then I began to realize the game on me. My days became soar and nights bitter. It took me close to a month before I eventually got rid of the nightmare.

Affections without justifications, dreams without a course, all of a sudden took my every routine. I came to learn the devil’s prank on me that I was being brainwashed, it wasn’t thoughts on course, neither affections on trust, rather hallucination built on lust. I had to immediately change my perception towards relationships and love, took a more trusted route and headed for a right course.

My real motivations and quest for the adopted desire began when I completed my junior secondary educational career. I moved to the senior school. There, my passion for a work that will later change my story, aspirations and even the demon in me, took effect. Being a science specialized student, I was told that other school activities like: public speaking, sports, drama, news reading, you name it, were meant for students in other disciplines. As science orientalists, you are made to believe that you only need to compete to be the best academic student and nothing more. Ironically, towards the end of the second term in my second year at senior secondary level, I began to develop a type of feeling that will later transform me into the being most people came to know. I began to love reading and writing, speaking and sporting. I took part in other discussions: inter-class, schools’ quiz, debate and other personal development activities.

By the time I landed myself at the College, I had observed, I drastically improved on my writing and speaking. Because I didn’t want to abandon my parent field at high school, I decided to specialize in English Language and General Science to suit my taste of becoming who I always love to be. My hypnotisation towards this desire even became uncontrollable when I came to realize that I could speak, read and write. I began to read different books on different topics: write whatever came in mind and speak the best I can. Classmates, friends and well wishers began to praise my commitment and encouraged, I maintain the pace, for it will someday pay dividend.

Indeed, passion, an emotional inclination of excitement towards the accomplishment of a commitment is no different from falling in love. It being a psychological phenomenon, affects a part of the central nervous system which is responsible for one’s thoughts, feelings and the conscious brain’s functions. That is why when one falls into its demesne, they develop a type of discomfort just like someone in love, such that, it would require them to fulfil the should-be rites before being relieved of its encumbrance.

For the record, I came to fall in love with literature and related fields such that words cannot express. An accomplished wish can only become utilized when it is acted upon and the mode in which it is done, would determine how well venerated the idea will be.

Sometimes, people get bored with work or studies because they do not have the passion for them. Other times, we are counterfeited into believing that a particular course we might be so much passionate about will not suit us, just like I was made to believe that all those who obtain better grades at the GABECE should be studying science and science students are only meant to study, acquire better grades and work in the health or related sector. Though that is workable, however, not for everyone.

Thus, follow your passion, for it’s the compass that will guide you to fulfilling dreams. The road might be rough and tough, but always remember that the destination is worthy of every drop of sweat, so, don’t give up. Continue to strive for excellence and never let people conform you to their exceptions, because you know your capabilities and can do better. Let the passion in you be the fuel that makes you not settle for mediocrity, rather, embrace your unique talent and interest for that’s a divine gift to unlocking the gem in you. You can do better, let the passion in you be the light that torches your aspirations. Keep, keeping it up, because efforts pay.