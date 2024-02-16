Jawara accepts Sabally’s apology, withdraws D8M suit

- Advertisement -

GACH Global CEO, Abubakary Jawara, has told this paper he accepted the public apology tendered to him by Momodou Sabally and has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the defamation case he instituted against him.

In October, Jawara sued the then UDP campaign manager for defamation, relating to statements Mr Sabally made in the social media which he said were injurious to his person and his business.

Jawara’s lawyers claimed damages for defamation, an order of D8 million for special damages, and an order directing Sabally to issue an apology to him, which should be published in widely circulating newspapers.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Sabally tendered an apology to Mr Jawara on his Facebook page stating: “[T]his contentious issue has been going on for years, culminating in a legal battle in the courts that remains ongoing litigation to date. I had made statements that hurt Dr Jawara, and he has said that those statements cost him a loss in his business. It is in the nature of social media that statements can be conflated and extrapolated to levels and depths that were never intended by the originator of those statements. And it is undeniable that this has happened in this case.

“It was not my intention to hurt Jawara or his business, and I am sorry that the situation evolved to that kind of effect as reported. Several individuals and groups have attempted mediation between Jawara and myself, and those efforts are still ongoing. I do not want this matter to be protracted any further, and it is my resolve to end this conflict that has also hurt friends and families that Jawara and I hold dear in common. The sacred bonds that bind Jawara and me as Serahule and Baddibunka prohibit any legal tussle between the two of us. In view of the foregoing, I hereby sincerely apologise to Abubakary Jawara for any inconvenience and loss caused by my writings and utterances about him and his businesses

Reaction

When contacted for comments, Abubakary Jawara said: “I was really upset with my brother when it happened, but I forgive him now. I appreciate his apology, and I forgive him sincerely from the bottom of my heart. I know he never meant to hurt me. It means a lot that he has apologised so sincerely. I want us to move on. I want to tell my brother that the next time we feel upset with each other, let’s just talk it through.

“I want everyone to know that I have decided to reconcile with my brother and friend. It was the work of the devil. I also want to take this opportunity to urge all Gambians, irrespective of their political affiliation or beliefs, to be each other’s brothers and sisters’ keepers. We should also defend what is right and avoid making statements that would destroy others, especially our Gambian brothers and sisters, who are doing everything humanly possible to contribute to the development of this country and its people.”